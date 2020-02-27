Huntsville Animal Shelter reaches capacity, asks for adoptions and volunteers

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is at capacity, and you can help some loveable animals find their forever homes.

Right now, adoption is free for most dogs.

The shelter is asking for people who are willing to help with adoptions, fostering and photographing pets to encourage adoption.

If you'd like to get a new best friend, or just want to help out, you can call or visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday.