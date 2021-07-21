Huntsville Animal Shelter lowers adoption fees to combat boom in dog surrenders

Huntsville Animal Services says it is seeing a higher-than-usual number of dog surrenders at the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Huntsville.

Due to this, HAS announced it is extending its lowered adoption rates through the end of July ­– $10 for adult dogs and cats, though some exclusions may apply. Kitten adoption fees range from $35-$50.

More details from HAS:

Click HERE to see photos, ages and descriptions of available animals.

The adoption package includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a City license and a free bag of dog food. If you’re unable to adopt a pet, consider fostering an animal through the Shelter’s foster program.

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3783, visit their Facebook page to learn more.