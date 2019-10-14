Huntsville Animal Shelter in dire need of fosters during renovations

A kennel shortage is leading to free animals at the Huntsville shelter.

A $1 million renovation is underway at Huntsville Animal Services to make all the kennels better. During the work, they're down about 30 kennels, making it even harder to house the strays that come in every day.

Kendra Holder is the program coordinator for Huntsville Animal Services. She walked WAAY 31 through the kennels they have right now, which by noon on Monday, were already filled with 45 animals.

"We really are concerned about the limited kennel space here, so we are going to have a free adoption for our adult dogs," said Holder.

She said once construction starts, they'll need help from the community as soon as possible.

"We really will need some fosters, really need some people to come in and our volunteers to really help these animals keep sane during this," she said.

The shelter has about 100 kennels. During the renovation, they'll only have about 70. However, once they're done, the kennels will be better.

The new kennels will be double-sided for the animal to be able to move freely and also to help combat kennel cough. Huntsville Animal Services wants to remind the public this doesn't increase the amount of kennels they have.

Holder said they're thankful for the money from the city to make improvements, but they hope they don't have to make any hard decisions on which dogs to keep.

"The thing that we really want to make sure is that we keep the animals comfortable and stability of this construction," she said.

Huntsville Animal Services told WAAY 31 they need to have 10 to 12 animals adopted every day.

If they don't and they reach the capacity of about 50 for the day, they'll have to look into euthanizing a dog if there's no one available to take them home.

They also said if you foster a dog, you help them understand how it can be better placed in a permanent home.

They hope the renovations are complete in February.