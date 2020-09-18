Huntsville Animal Services wants you to vote for the 'Best Pet Story' so it can earn donations

Huntsville Animal Services is asking people to vote for the “Best Pet Story” so it can earn donations.

The pet stories were submitted to the Clear the Shelter Adoption Story Challenge. The shelter says the more votes that are placed, the better the chance it has to win money to help pets during the coronavirus pandemic.

The adoption stories and photographs were submitted online from Sept. 1 to Sept. 14.

You can register to vote at ShelterChallenge.com and by selecting Huntsville Animal Services as your favorite shelter.

“Some of the pets are Nathan the black cat, Ollie the pig, Ben, Brystol, Buddy the black Labrador mix, and the cats Daisy, Dixie, Maya and Oscar,” the shelter said in a news release on Friday.

You can vote for one pet story a day. The deadline is midnight on Sept. 30.