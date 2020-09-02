Huntsville Animal Services wants to hear your pet adoption story

Huntsville Animal Services is asking people to share their pet adoption stories.

It says the shelter has the opportunity to win extra money through the Greater Good organization and the national Clear the Shelters 2020 campaign.

You can share your story and a photograph to FosterQuestions@HuntsvilleAL.gov or in a message to the Huntsville Animal Services Facebook page until Sept 14.

The shelter says it will receive matching donations when people donate to the Clear the Shelter campaign.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The phone number is 256-883-3782.