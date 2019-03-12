Clear
Huntsville Animal Services hosting adoption special because it's too overcrowded

Huntsville Animal Services has been taking in more dogs than usual during this time of the year, and there is speculation that part of the cause could be the city's "no-chain ordinance."

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Huntsville Animal Services said it's so overcrowded right now, it's offering discounted adoptions.

Workers told WAAY 31 they've taken in 65 dogs in the past three days, and they have no more room to take in any more. They don't know what's causing so many stray dogs, but it's possible the city's "no-chain ordinance" that began in March could be one reason.

"There seems to be a few more dogs here that have the big old collar that was around them that are usually used to chain them with. It's a buckle collar that's really wide to distribute the pressure. We've seen more of those collars or wear patterns where they were wearing a collar," said Huntsville Animal Services Director, Karen Sheppard.

Through March 23, they're hosting a "Name-your-price" event. You show up to rescue a dog, name your price and take home a pet. Restrictions may apply with some breeds.

