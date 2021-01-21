Huntsville Animal Services sees higher adoption rate, decrease in intake

Huntsville Animal Services made a special announcement on Thursday.

Mayor Tommy Battle talked about some accomplishments the shelter had in 2020 and said it is adopting out 95% of the animals that come into the shelter. He also said intake was down about 1,000 animals this past year.

“2020 was a hard year for so many of us, but Animal Services proved that devoted leadership, a strong network, and a little perseverance can take you far,” Battle said.

He also thanked the staff at the animal shelter for all of their hard work, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Karen Sheppard, the director of Huntsville Animal Services, said "People are at home, they'll be more inclined to want to foster, they'll be more inclined that when a stray dog wanders up, they'll help you get it back home. So, all those things were about keeping pets out of the shelter and that's why our numbers reflected what they did, is people had more time."

According to a news release from the shelter, when Sheppard joined in 2002, they were receiving about 10,000 dogs and cats a year. The shelter says most cats were euthanized and the save rate for dogs was only 70%.

“We will continue to work aggressively to bring help to people before the pets have to be inside the Shelter,” Sheppard said.

You can watch Thursday’s announcement below: