Huntsville Animal Services remains open with new procedures

Huntsville Animal Services gave an update on how its being impacted by the virus Saturday.
Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said the shelter is operating on a limited basis. She said they are open, but the doors are locked to the general public. They ask that hose who need to come, call ahead first.
However, there are only 14 animals in the shelter right now. For more information and contact information, click here.
