Huntsville Animal Services reduces adoption fees during 'Home for the Holidays' special

Huntsville Animal Services is hosting its 'Home for the Holidays' adoption special.

The shelter is reducing adoption fees to $5 and $10 from Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 31. It says if you can’t adopt, you can do a ‘Holiday Foster Sleepover’.

You can see adoptable pets at the shelter here.

Adoptions include vaccinations, microchipping, a city license tag, spay or neuter sterilization and a free bag of pet food while supplies last.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.