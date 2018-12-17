Huntsville Animal Services offers free adoptions through the holidays

Looking for a furry friend to keep you warm this winter? If so, you're in luck. Huntsville Animal Services is offering free adoptions from Monday, December 17 through the end of the year.
All adoptions, regardless the fee, have the same package that includes rabies vaccination, city licensing, micro-chipping and spay or neuter surgery.
For more information, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal.
