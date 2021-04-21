Huntsville Animal Services offers discounted adoption rates

Huntsville Animal Services adoption prices start at $10 right now.

The adoption package includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a city license and a free bag of dog food. The shelter also offers a foster program for those unable to adopt.



You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville. It's open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3783, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check out the Huntsville Animal Services Facebook page to learn more.