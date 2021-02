You can adopt a pet for just $5 on Friday and Saturday at Huntsville Animal Services.

The $5 fee for cat and dog adoptions includes shots, spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and a city license.

If you’re unable to adopt, you can still foster an animal from the shelter.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

You can learn more by calling 256-883-3783 or by visiting the shelter’s website and Facebook page.