Huntsville Animal Services is hosting a "Canine Apupcalypse" adoption special.

Adoption fees range from $5 to $25 through Saturday, Oct. 10. Every pet is spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Owners will also receive a city license tag.

You can see adoptable animals here and here.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The phone number is 256-883-3782.