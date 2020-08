Huntsville Animal Services is looking to adopt out 31 adult cats and kittens rescued from a home this week.

The shelter says it now has more than 50 cats available for adoption, ranging from $5 to $50.

You can see the animals here and here.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The phone number is 256-883-3782.