Huntsville Animal Services issues ‘urgent plea’ for adoption, fostering of more than 100 animals

Huntsville Animal Services said Friday it was "issuing an urgent ple for both adopters and fosters" because it currently has more than 100 animals in need of at the shelter’s kennels.

Here's more from HAS:

To help find homes for adoptable dogs and cats, HAS is offering adoption fees as low as $10 for adult pets.

The adoption package includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a City license and a free bag of dog food. If you’re unable to adopt a pet, consider fostering an animal through the Shelter’s foster program.

HAS is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville. Hours are Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. HAS will be closed Monday, July 5, for the July Fourth holiday.

Call 256-883-3783, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check us out on Facebook to learn more.