Huntsville Animal Services receiving record amount of dogs

Workers at Huntsville Animal Services are noticing more and more dogs being brought in.

This increase comes after the city passed a no-tethering ordinance that started at the beginning of March. Workers said they are receiving at least twenty dogs a day and while they are unsure of the exact cause, there are many theories.

"Chief was a chained dog and you could tell from the chain, his hair had grown around his collar and then obviously he was chewing through his tether and then getting out and then tying him up, and then he was getting off until there were like 15 tethers," said director for Huntsville Animal Services, Karen Sheppard.

Chief was brought in to Huntsville Animal Services over the weekend. According to his file, he was aggressive at his previous home and lived on a chain.

"A dog that's out on a chain, in the mud, in the cold, in the heat, with a dog house that leaks, that doesn't have straw in it, that's skinny, that's dirty, that never gets off the chain, I just think that's really bad," said Sheppard.

Sheppard said the number of owner-surrendered dogs and strays they receive each day has doubled in the past two months. Sheppard said it's possible a reason for the increase in dogs could be due to the new no-tethering ordinance. Now, an owner can be fined for chaining an animal to anything at all.

"We don't know what's going on. People speculate, 'Is it the chaining ban?' We don't know," said Sheppard.

She also said part of the reason could be that people are not chaining their dogs anymore and then the dogs get away.

"I think a lot of people who live in the county are trying to get off chains. They figure it's probably time they need to do it," said Sheppard.

Sheppard said if a dog is living on a chain, there are better options.

"We are trying really hard not to take people's pets because they are chained. We don't want people giving up their pets, because they are chained. We want them to do the runner," said Sheppard.

Sheppard said they are getting a lot of adoptions lately, but it just isn't enough to keep up with the amount of dogs that are being brought in. Huntsville Animal Services is encouraging everyone to consider adoption. To help motivate people, they are running a name your price deal, with a minimum fee of $5.