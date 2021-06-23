Clear

Huntsville Animal Services is getting more than $1.5 million in renovations

The renovations will help keep the animals as happy and healthy as possible.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 5:15 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is set for more than $1.5 million in renovations this fall.

The final round of renovations will include a larger surgery room, a more secure area for stray animals to be evaluated, and pets recovering from illnesses or injuries will be given their own separate area. 

The HAS director, Karen Sheppard, said these improvements will help make sure you get a happy and healthy animal when you adopt one. 

“Everything that we’ve done over the last five years has really improved the quality of life for the animals, and it helps us too because the animals, when they are happier, they stay healthier and they adopt faster," said Sheppard.

City Council unanimously voted to approve the renovations and HAS told WAAY 31 they're thankful for it.

