Huntsville Animal Services implementing coronavirus precautions

They are now limiting the number of people who can come inside to one adult per family.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 7:15 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Employees at Huntsville Animal Services say they are seeing fewer people come into adopt and foster animals because of the Coronavirus.

Right now they say they aren't overcrowded, but Monday they saw about 50% fewer people come inside.

Employees say they still need people to come to adopt and foster dogs, so they are now limiting the number of people who can come inside to one adult per family.

"We are letting people interact with the animals, but we are trying as quickly as possible to get them outside and have this family stay there and have the other family party stay here," said Karen Sheppard with Huntsville Animal Services.

Employees say if more people decide to not visit the animal shelter, they will consider a drive-thru foster program.

