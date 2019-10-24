Huntsville Animal Services holds Halloween photo shoot with long-time shelter dogs

Huntsville Animal Services is getting festive as they try to find permanent homes for long-time shelter dogs.

They held a photo shoot in Huntsville’s Twickenham and Old Town Historic Districts with the dogs dressed in Halloween costumes. It was in partnership with the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.

The dogs, Gus, Sylvia, Hulu and Truvy, have been classified as "hard cases," meaning they have been abused, are older or have been passed over at the shelter for too long.

If you're interested in adopting the dogs, you can call the shelter at 256-883-3782 to get more information. All medium to large sized dogs at the shelter are currently free to adopt because of ongoing construction.

Pictured at “The Wilder House” on Newman Avenue is Hulu. His animal ID number is A510949. The shelter describes the eight-year-old dog as a “seasoned guy with an old right leg fracture." They say he is terrified at the shelter, but is improving every day. Hulu weighs around 55 pounds.

Pictured on Clinton Avenue is Gus. His animal ID number is A510457. The shelter says the two-year-old dog walks well on a leash and will promptly sit for treats. Gus weighs around 50 pounds.

Pictured at the “Nolen House” on Clinton Avenue is Sylvia, whose animal ID number is A511063. The shelter says she is a sweet and calm girl desperately waiting for her forever home. They say she’ll do well in a home with or without children. She’s about seven years old and weighs around 55 pounds.

Pictured at the “Bernstein-Batt House” on Clinton Avenue is Truvy. Her animal ID number is A510730. The shelter says the four-year-old dog appears to have been unethically used as a breeding dog and is looking for a forever home that includes cuddles, kindness and love. She weighs about 45 pounds.

To see a list of all the adoptable pets at the shelter, click here.