Huntsville Animal Services holding cat adoption special through July 6th

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 3:06 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Are you looking for a furry friend to keep you company? Well, you're in luck, because Huntsville Animal Services is holding an Independence Day pet adoption special through July 6th!

All adult cats are free and kittens cost $10 to adopt. Vaccinations, city licensing, micro-chipping, spay or neuter surgery, de-worming and a collar are part of the adoption package. The shelter says some pets may be excluded from the special.


Photo: Huntsville Animal Services

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday.

