Clear

Huntsville Animal Services has discounted adoptions through August 3rd

MGN Online MGN Online

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 3:59 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Huntsville Animal Services is holding an adoption special through August 3rd. Dogs weighing more than 40 pounds cost only $5.

The shelter says restrictions may apply for some pets. You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events