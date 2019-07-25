Huntsville Animal Services has discounted adoptions through August 3rd

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Huntsville Animal Services is holding an adoption special through August 3rd. Dogs weighing more than 40 pounds cost only $5.
The shelter says restrictions may apply for some pets. You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday.
