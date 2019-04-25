Huntsville Animal Services getting renovations worth more than $1 million

Huntsville Animal Services could be getting a much-needed upgrade worth $1.1 million.

On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council will vote to choose a contractor for the project.

WAAY 31 asked the shelter what the money will be used for. Huntsville Animal Services said safety is the main focus of the renovation.

They will be expanding their kennels by adding sliding doors, and they'll also have a brand new air ventilation system installed in the dog area.

"The idea is to better the housing facility for the animal while they're staying here," said Karen Buchan, who works at the shelter.

She said one thing they want to stress is that they are not adding more kennels. They will use the current kennels and make them larger, creating a walk-through to the other side.

She says this will make it easier to clean and will help the dog stay relaxed when being moved.

Buchan says the dog will be able to walk over to the next space and a handler won't have to worry about getting bit or hurt.

"It makes it safer for the animal, safer for staff, so it's really a good thing," she said.

The second part of the renovation is getting a new air ventilation system.

Buchan told WAAY 31 animals can get something called kennel cough.

This is when too many animals are in one small area, and then they start to develop a chest infection that can take weeks to clear up.

"So that the airflow is much better to help control the problem that a lot of shelters, including ourselves have with kennel cough," said Buchan.

Visitors to the animal shelter were happy to hear that safety is the shelter's number one priority.

"For this organization to get the funding, they need to eliminate that problem or possibly prevent it from happening in the future. I think it's just so awesome," said Josh Velasquez, who was looking to adopt.

He said it means a lot to him to know the dogs will be healthy, and it ultimately helps the animal have a better chance of finding their forever home.

"I think it's extremely important, they need the chance to be able to become someone's family," said Velasquez.

Huntsville Animal Services told WAAY 31 this is something they've been looking forward to having for the past two years.

If approved by the council, they hope construction will start before the end of the year.