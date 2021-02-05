Huntsville Animal Services celebrates Valentine’s Day with discounted adoptions

Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating Valentine’s Day with discounted adoptions.

From Friday through Saturday, Feb. 13, all adult dogs are available for $10 to $35 each. Adoption fees include shots, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a city license and a free bag of dog food.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can call the shelter at 256-883-3783.