Huntsville Animal Services “Wheel of Bones – Spin and Adopt” special runs through April 19

Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services Facebook account

The shelter says you can take a chance at the spinning wheel and adopt a dog or cat for $20, $15, $10, or no charge at all.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 7:14 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 7:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Are you in the market for a pet? Well, you're in luck, because the Huntsville Animal Shelter is holding a “Wheel of Bones – Spin and Adopt” special through April 19.

The shelter says you can take a chance at the spinning wheel and adopt a dog or cat for $20, $15, $10, or no charge at all. Restrictions may apply on some pets.


Courtesy of City of Huntsville Animal Services

The special adoption fee includes a free heartworm test for dogs, rabies and other annual vaccinations, microchipping, spay or neuter surgery and while supplies last, a free bag of dog or cat food.

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday. 

For more information, click HERE.

