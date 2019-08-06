Clear
Huntsville Animal Services' Back to School adoption special runs through Aug. 10

Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services Facebook account

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Are you in the market for a pet? Well, you're in luck, because the Huntsville Animal Shelter is holding a Back to School adoption special through Aug. 10.

The shelter says you can take a dog or cat home for just $10, but restrictions may apply on some pets.


Courtesy of Huntsville Animal Services

Vaccinations, city licensing, microchipping, spay or neuter surgery, de-worming and a collar are part of the adoption package.

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday. 

For more information, click here and here.

