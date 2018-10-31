Huntsville Animal Services is almost out of space

For Winter the pup, pictured above, and the 140 other animals at the shelter, Halloween can be a scary time.

"If we don't have any space, euthanasia may be an end result," said Karen Buchan, an animal care supervisor. "We have an average of 15-20 animals a day coming into this shelter, so we really need this space."

The shelter says it has taken in 50 more dogs this year than the last, and with only 71 adoptions last week, it's rapidly running out of space. This is the reason why most dog and cat adoptions are free this week.

"It's a really great opportunity and we really need the community to come out; come to our shelter," said Buchan.

Huntsville Animal Services posted a public plea on Facebook asking for people to rescue, foster or adopt animals. On Saturday, it will hold a "Pet Pictures with Santa" fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.