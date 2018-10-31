Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville Animal Services is almost out of space

Huntsville Animal Services says it's so overcrowded it might have to start putting dogs down.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 4:43 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 4:49 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

For Winter the pup, pictured above, and the 140 other animals at the shelter, Halloween can be a scary time.

"If we don't have any space, euthanasia may be an end result," said Karen Buchan, an animal care supervisor. "We have an average of 15-20 animals a day coming into this shelter, so we really need this space."

The shelter says it has taken in 50 more dogs this year than the last, and with only 71 adoptions last week, it's rapidly running out of space. This is the reason why most dog and cat adoptions are free this week.

"It's a really great opportunity and we really need the community to come out; come to our shelter," said Buchan.

Huntsville Animal Services posted a public plea on Facebook asking for people to rescue, foster or adopt animals. On Saturday, it will hold a "Pet Pictures with Santa" fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events