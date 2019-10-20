Huntsville Alabama Wheelmen lead funeral procession for cyclist killed in crash

Today, friends and family celebrated the life of Jose Zayas.

He was killed after a driver tried to pass another car last Wednesday, when they struck and killed him.

Family members told us Zayas loved riding his bicycle.

So for his funeral procession, his friends from the Alabama Wheelmen decided to ride out in his honor.

We spoke with some of his close friends about what they would like drivers to remember after they lost someone they called family.

Courageous, outgoing, and spontaneous.

These are the words some of his friends used to describe Zayas.

They want his death to serve as a caution to drivers to stay alert and help keep cyclists safe.

"It was a distracted driver that caused his death and we want to make people aware that we can share the road safely," said Sally Chu.

Sally Chu is a cyclist with the Alabama Wheelmen.

She told WAAY-31 the people behind her are all family to Zayas.

The nationally known group is always practicing on public streets and believe Zayas was just enjoying his hobby at the time of his death.

"We use the roads because that gives us more distance. We'll sometimes ride up to 100 miles," said Chu.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Jose Zayas was hit at the intersection of Wall Triana Highway and Boeing Drive.

Huntsville Police say a driver was trying to speed past and get in front of a slower driver.

His friend and riding mate, Clint Johns told us he just wants people to remember to share the road.

"You're trying to go from a to b and they're in the way. We're not in the way, we're there too," he said.

Johns knows this is a hard pill to swallow, but knows Zayas would want them to keep on going.

He hopes through this tragic accident, people will want to learn more about why they ride and what it's about.

"We love people, we love family, we have friends and Zayas was a big part of that," he said.

But for a lasting memory, Johns says to lead Zayas' funeral procession, it's probably one of the most fulfilling things he can do for his friend.

"One last ride together," said Johns.

Huntsville Police are still investigating the accident and are waiting for a toxicology report from the man who hit Zayas.

We reached out to police for an update and are waiting to hear back for more.

Jail records show the man who police say hit Zayas, David Duggan, was released last week on a $1,000 bond.