Huntsville Airport holds 'Smooch a Pooch Kissing Booth' with local shelter

Huntsville International Airport is holding a special Valentine’s Day event.
The “Smooch a Pooch Kissing Booth” runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It features adoptable dogs from A New Leash on Life.
There is a photo booth where you can get your photo taken with the animal of your choice. You can find the event on the second floor of the terminal building outside Four Points by Sheraton.
To see all the adoptable dogs and cats at A New Leash on Life, click here.
