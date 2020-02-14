Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Huntsville Airport holds 'Smooch a Pooch Kissing Booth' with local shelter

Credit: Huntsville International Airport and A New Leash on Life on Facebook

Huntsville’s airport is holding a special Valentine’s Day event with a local shelter.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 8:41 AM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 8:53 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville International Airport is holding a special Valentine’s Day event.

The “Smooch a Pooch Kissing Booth” runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It features adoptable dogs from A New Leash on Life.

There is a photo booth where you can get your photo taken with the animal of your choice. You can find the event on the second floor of the terminal building outside Four Points by Sheraton.

To see all the adoptable dogs and cats at A New Leash on Life, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Florence
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Decatur
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Scottsboro
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events