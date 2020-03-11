Huntsville Airport taking steps to put travelers at ease during coronavirus worries

If you have travel plans coming up, Huntsville Airport says you have nothing to worry about when it comes to the coronavirus.

The Spokeswoman for the airport, Jana Kuner, told WAAY 31 they performed a thorough review of all of their cleaning products and procedures. She says the airport also had a representative from the Alabama Department of Public Health talk to employees and answer any questions and concerns they had on how to keep themselves safe. She said there is no reason for anybody to have to cancel their flight out of Huntsville in fear of the virus.

"There's no reason for the economy to halt, there's no reason to make any kind of rash decisions when we're not being recommended by our government or by the CDC to do that," she said.

The airport says they've always had hand sanitation stands around the airport and haven't added any additional ones. Kuner said they have noticed they've had to refill them even more because more people are using them.