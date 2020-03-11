Clear
BREAKING NEWS US suspending all travel from Europe, except UK, starting Friday due to coronavirus Full Story

Huntsville Airport taking steps to put travelers at ease during coronavirus worries

If you have travel plans coming up, Huntsville Airport says you have nothing to worry about when it comes to the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:25 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 7:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

If you have travel plans coming up, Huntsville Airport says you have nothing to worry about when it comes to the coronavirus.

The Spokeswoman for the airport, Jana Kuner, told WAAY 31 they performed a thorough review of all of their cleaning products and procedures. She says the airport also had a representative from the Alabama Department of Public Health talk to employees and answer any questions and concerns they had on how to keep themselves safe. She said there is no reason for anybody to have to cancel their flight out of Huntsville in fear of the virus.

"There's no reason for the economy to halt, there's no reason to make any kind of rash decisions when we're not being recommended by our government or by the CDC to do that," she said.

The airport says they've always had hand sanitation stands around the airport and haven't added any additional ones. Kuner said they have noticed they've had to refill them even more because more people are using them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events