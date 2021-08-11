Space and Missile Defense Symposium offers unique stage for Huntsville cyber security company

The Rocket City's rich space and missile defense base makes it the obvious choice to host the world's leaders in those industries during the 2021 Space and Missile Defense Symposium.

At the core, SMD Symposium is a networking event and with its largest turnout in the symposium's history the big contractors from around the country and the world meeting can only mean one thing: innovation is on center stage.

Two years ago, Huntsville-based startup Gray Analytics partnered with SAP National Security Services (SAPNS2) to develop a supply chain intelligence tool for the defense industrial base. The company is pitching their software to defense contractors.

"The networking between companies especially those companies that could integrate their services together to make our American warfighters stronger is happening right here,” Town said.

ChainShield™ is software that illuminates gaps in the supply chain so that supply chain risk managers have a full aperture of every component in the bill of material, according to a company news release.

“We developed ChainShield™ because we understood how critical supply chain security is to our national security. Our country deserves this tool. Our warfighters deserve this assurance. And frankly, our enemies deserve this solution to defeat their economic espionage and counter-intelligence operations,” Town said.

The company is only one of dozens of representives big and small on hand in the exhibit hall demonstrating their unique solutions to space and missile applications. As the discovery and idea sharing continues, companies like Gray Analytics will keep working to make sure their innovations keep stay cutting edge.

"It is only going to make us safer as a country,” Town added.

The SMD Symposium wraps up Thursday afternoon.