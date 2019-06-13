Huntsville City Schools hosting auction to help with general fund

Right now, you can set a bid for a used car and help out Huntsville City Schools at the same time.

The school system is hosting an auction through Sunday.

You can place a bid on any one of the 27 vehicles here and if you placed the highest one, you buy a car today and help a Huntsville City School tomorrow.

"We always try to reuse things that we've purchased, then we want to try to recycle them if we have no real use for them, but the lat thing we'll do is we'll try to sell it and that's what this auction is," said Leontrelle Harris, Huntsville City Schools employee.

Leontrelle Harris is the asset manager for Huntsville City Schools.

He's been heading this auction for 6 years now.

He told us the cars on this lot have served their purpose for the district, and he hopes they can help someone else now.

You can place a bid on any car here, and come Sunday, if you are the highest bidder, the car is yours.

The money will go straight into a general fund.

"We include books, it can be for supplies needed across the schools like toilet paper and paper towels, and soap and educational supplies... All sorts of things," said Harris.

Harris told WAAY-31 there is an auction every month, every year and they sell things from cars to calculators!

The auctions have brought in more than a million dollars for the district and for this, Harris calls it a win win.

"Not only do they get a great deal, so does the school district. We actually get money to support our programs," said Harris.

The auction will be located here and online for the next 4 days and there are bids as low as $600!

If you miss this one, there will be another one next month.

As of today, Harris told us they already have more than $44,000 in bids.

If you want to see what's being sold, click here and if you need any help, call (256) 924-2365