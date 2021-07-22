Public protest interrupts Huntsville City Council meeting

The Huntsville City Council meeting Thursday night took an unexpected turn during public comments.

After multiple people spoke about police brutality, some people stood up and chanted the names of their loved ones who died at the hands of police in the local community.

Names like Crystal Ragland, Dana Fletcher, and Brad Pugh.

All of those shootings were ruled justified by police.

Within minutes though everyone involved was asked to leave or escorted out of City Hall. One person was even arrested.

Outside City Hall though another display had already been set up.

Posters with the names and dates of the people who've died at the hands of police were placed outside of City Hall and body bags were placed on the grass behind the signs.

One of the people who participated shared her thoughts.

"So, we were to stand at the end of the speeches and say our child's name. That's all we did. We just said their name so that they remember that they were a person and as it grew it was very powerful, it was very emotional," said Adina Peyton, Brad Pugh's Mom.

After city council resumed the meeting, they did pass the resolution that allows for updating policies concerning public release of body camera footage.