Coronavirus conditions impacting North Alabama addicts, but help remains

Experts claim people struggling with addiction may be more at risk of relapse as routines get disrupted and lives are put on pause due to coronavirus restrictions.

At Partnership For A Drug Free Community, they are continuing to provide all its resources.

The group's newest program, the recovery resource hub is still operating. It finds services for those seeking treatment. For its recovery support meetings, those are now held virtually using Zoom.

"A big trigger for a lot of people, is just being lonely," Pat Laney with Partnership For a Drug Free Community said.

Laney has been clean himself for more than 25 years. He is now a certified recovery support specialist, dedicating his time to helping people find a new path in life.

However, with this pandemic, the group has been thrown some curve balls.

"It's a very unique time, very unique situation," Laney said. "We do not want to not be able to offer services."

A week ago, the organization chose to hold virtual recovery support meetings using Zoom.

"It gives them 45 minutes where they can talk about their problems and let's face it, we all have fears right now," Laney said.

While it is too early to tell, Laney does suspect the pandemic could cause more people to relapse.

"Since it's kinda hit, we've been getting a lot more phone calls about people seeking help," Laney said.

Laney said there are treatment facilities that are not taking in as many patients right now due to the pandemic. However, he said if you or something you know is in need of treatment to contact the center.

Click here for that information.