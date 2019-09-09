Huntsville Fire fighting landfill fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue are at the scene of a landfill fire.

It was reported at 7:27 pm off Leeman Ferry Road.

Chief Frank McKenzie says the fire covers an acre of land.

One truck is at the scene. McKenzie says firefighters did not request backup.

This isn't the first time firefighters have been called to a fire at the landfill. Back in January, firefighters extinguished a pile of burning garbage.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll keep you updated both on air and online as soon as we learn more information.