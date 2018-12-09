Photo Gallery 2 Images
A Huntsville police officer has been taken to the hospital after chasing 33-year-old Chad David Terry who robbed the Dollar General in New Market at 7:15 a.m. and then attempted to rob the McDonald's at Winchester and Homer Nance.
Multiple witnesses called authorities. When Madison County deputies and Huntsville police responded, Terry did not pull over. Officials said he continued speeding on Winchester Road before the stolen vehicle he was in broke down in the Kroger parking lot on Moores Mill Road.
The Huntsville police officer injured his knee while chasing Terry by foot in a ditch. Huntsville police said the officer twisted his knee, but he is expcted to recover just fine.
Related Content
- Huntsville officer injured after robbery leads to police chase
- Huntsville police investigating robbery
- Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Huntsville police looking for man who injured police officer
- Burglary suspects lead police on chase
- Huntsville police arrest GameStop robbery suspect
- Police Arrested Suspect Who Injured Police Officer
- Huntsville Police: Man in custody after early morning chase
- Two men in custody after police chase in Huntsville