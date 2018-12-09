Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Huntsville officer injured after robbery leads to police chase

The police officer is recovering at Huntsville Hospital with a knee injury where he is expected to be just fine.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 10:41 AM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A Huntsville police officer has been taken to the hospital after chasing 33-year-old Chad David Terry who robbed the Dollar General in New Market at 7:15 a.m. and then attempted to rob the McDonald's at Winchester and Homer Nance.

Multiple witnesses called authorities. When Madison County deputies and Huntsville police responded, Terry did not pull over. Officials said he continued speeding on Winchester Road before the stolen vehicle he was in broke down in the Kroger parking lot on Moores Mill Road.

The Huntsville police officer injured his knee while chasing Terry by foot in a ditch. Huntsville police said the officer twisted his knee, but he is expcted to recover just fine.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events