Huntsville officer injured after robbery leads to police chase

A Huntsville police officer has been taken to the hospital after chasing 33-year-old Chad David Terry who robbed the Dollar General in New Market at 7:15 a.m. and then attempted to rob the McDonald's at Winchester and Homer Nance.

Multiple witnesses called authorities. When Madison County deputies and Huntsville police responded, Terry did not pull over. Officials said he continued speeding on Winchester Road before the stolen vehicle he was in broke down in the Kroger parking lot on Moores Mill Road.

The Huntsville police officer injured his knee while chasing Terry by foot in a ditch. Huntsville police said the officer twisted his knee, but he is expcted to recover just fine.