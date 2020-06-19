Huntsville YMCA starting inclusion and diversity virtual discussions soon

The Heart of the Valley YMCA in Huntsville wants people to know it offers the community more than just a gym.

That's why the organization's leaders are asking people to join them in a series of forums and conversations about issues like systemic racism and health disparities

WAAY-31 learned why they say this sharing of ideas and experiences is needed now.

"Until you have tough conversations in this area, we're not going to get anything done," said Frank Williams, the YMCA's chief volunteer officer.

He told us the Y is soon starting a virtual series covering topics like equality, diversity, police reform and more.

The president told us he knows they'll probably get push back for talking about sensitive topics but that's the whole reason they want to do it: to promote understanding.

"We can convene people and the Y has always been more than a gym," said Jerry Courtney.

Jerry Courtney told WAAY-31 he knows peaceful protests have done good work and in order to make change... they must educate others and talk about how to come up with solutions.

He and Williams both said anyone can be a part of the conversation.

A start date has not been set because they are looking for people to get involved first, but Courtney told us this will be going on over several month's time.

"We have to have all stakeholders. We cant try to have particular people. We need all inclusion in order to solve the issues and start having tough conversation," said Williams.

