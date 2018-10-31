Hunters find human remains in Tennessee

BENTON, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say hunters have found skeletal remains in a remote area of a national park in Tennessee.
News outlets report a body was found Monday by hunters in the Cherokee National Forest near Benton. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said Tuesday that a team from the University of Tennessee Anthropology Center in Knoxville is working with officials on the investigation.
The area where the remains were found also is called Chilhowee Mountain and Bean Mountain. The condition of the remains is unclear.
