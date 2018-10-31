Clear

Hunters find human remains in Tennessee

Hunters find skeletal remains in Tennessee national forest.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 7:08 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

BENTON, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say hunters have found skeletal remains in a remote area of a national park in Tennessee.

News outlets report a body was found Monday by hunters in the Cherokee National Forest near Benton. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said Tuesday that a team from the University of Tennessee Anthropology Center in Knoxville is working with officials on the investigation.

The area where the remains were found also is called Chilhowee Mountain and Bean Mountain. The condition of the remains is unclear.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events