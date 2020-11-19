Hunters cited for violations on Redstone Arsenal

Hunting season only began on the Redstone Arsenal on Oct. 15, yet a handful of citations have already been issued to hunters.

The most common violations include improper identification of animals, use of unapproved weapons and not following rack size guidelines.

Hunting season is open for hunters with clearance and several have already been cited for violations since October. Hunting season is open for hunters with clearance and several have already been cited for violations since October.

Hunting at Redstone is a privilege that only a select few have. According to Julie Frederick, Redstone’s director of public affairs, between 300 and 400 people are permitted to hunt on the post each year.

Additionally, hunting permits are not open to the general public, only people like military personnel (active or retired), Department of Defense civilians and contractors are eligible to apply.

"For all of our hunters, this program is a benefit that they want to be able to keep,” Frederick said, “And so all of our hunters are very conscientious of what the rules and the regulations are."

Those who are lucky enough to hunt at Redstone have to follow additional guidelines on top of state regulations, according to Frederick.

Chuck Smith, who has been hunting on the grounds for 40 years, said it’s kind of like being in a club with a small group of members and rules. Rules that don’t bother him.

"Like the size of deer we're allowed to take,” he said. “If it's a buck, it's gotta have 15-inch spread or 15-inch beams, which I really like because it keeps people from shooting really young animals."

Despite violations early in the season, Frederick said most hunters respect and strictly follow the guidelines.

"They really do self-police themselves and do what they need to do,” she explained.

These rules are reviewed each year during Redstone’s hunter orientation and safety course, which hunters need to complete to receive their permits.

This year, the course is being held online through Facebook. The next course is on Dec. 3.

Bow season opened on Oct. 15 and gun season is set to open on Saturday.

To date, two bucks and eight does have been harvested.