Hunter Greene, Lookouts contain Trash Pandas

Hunter Greene has the Trash Pandas number. The Chattanooga Lookouts and their ace dominate Friday in an 11-3 victory at Toyota Field.

The loss evens the six-game series at two games apiece.

In the top of the first, an incredible play by the Rocket City defense led to a Chattanooga run. With one out and a runner at third, Wilson Garcia hit a foul pop up to the left side. Trash Pandas third baseman Mitch Nay ran to the railing and reached into the stands to make an amazing catch. But Leonardo Rivas alertly tagged up from third and scored the first run of the night.

Chuckie Robinson added to the lead with a solo home run in the second before a Trash Pandas fielding error scored two more runs to double the Chattanooga lead to 4-0 in the top of the third against Rocket City starter Jake Lee (L, 1-3).

Lee finished with four runs against, one earned, on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts over 4.0 innings and was saddled with the loss.

Oliver Ortega entered in relief for Rocket City and struggled in the sixth as Yoel Yanqui’s single scored two runs before a bases-loaded double from Robbie Tenerowicz cleared the bases to make it 10-0 Chattanooga.

Pitching with the lead from the start, Chattanooga starter Hunter Greene (W, 4-0) was dominant from his first pitch. With a fastball that reached as high as 102 miles per hour, Greene kept the Trash Pandas off the board for the first six innings.

In the seventh, Izzy Wilson launched a 442-foot three-run home run to right, his sixth of the season to tie for the team lead and get Rocket City on the board. During his home run trot, Wilson exchanged words with Tenerowicz at third base. Tempers flared and the benches cleared, with Tenerowicz, Wilson, and Trash Pandas manager Jay Bell all ejected from the game.

Greene earned the win for the Lookouts by giving up three runs on seven hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

The Trash Pandas (12-16) continue their series with the Lookouts (17-11) on Saturday night.