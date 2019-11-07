Clear

Police investigating burglary to Huntsville business

Police are looking for two men and a woman who they say broke into "The Weave Zone" on University Drive.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 6:25 AM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

According to Sgt. Richards with the Huntsville Police Department, they threw a hammer through the front door of the family-owned business and stole hair weave. 

Police say the break-in happened around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Huntsville police, the burglars are not armed and the community should not worry. 

