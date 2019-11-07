Photo Gallery 1 Images
Huntsville police are looking for two men and a woman who they say broke into "The Weave Zone" on University Drive.
According to Sgt. Richards with the Huntsville Police Department, they threw a hammer through the front door of the family-owned business and stole hair weave.
Police say the break-in happened around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to Huntsville police, the burglars are not armed and the community should not worry.
Related Content
- Police investigating burglary to Huntsville business
- Huntsville Police investigate burglary on Jordan Lane
- Huntsville police investigating Metro PCS burglary
- Police seek help with Huntsville, Madison business burglaries spree
- Huntsville police charge man found hiding in business with burglary
- Huntsville police investigating robbery
- Huntsville Police investigating burglary at City Lumber Co.
- Huntsville police investigating burglaries at local construction sites
- Police release photos of Huntsville burglary suspect
- Huntsville Police trying to identify burglary suspect
Scroll for more content...