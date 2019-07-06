Clear

Hundreds without power in Athens due to lightning, downed power lines

Athens Utilities said the main outage occurred along U.S. 72 in Athens.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Crews with Athens Utilities are working to restore power to hundreds of people following a storm cell that moved through the area.

Extra linemen were called into to help restore the power after the storm brought lightning and caused downed power lines. 

Officials said the main outage occurred along U.S. 72 in Athens, but other areas in Limestone County are also experiencing outages. The city said several hundred people are without power.

