Hundreds tested for coronavirus at John Hunt Park Monday

Monday, hundreds showed up to a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

It opened at 1 p.m. and was set to last until 5 p.m., but closed early once 300 tests were conducted.

Huntsville Police were on site to direct traffic as hundreds waited for the test. Tuesday is the next chance to be tested at this site.

It will be open from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m., or until 300 tests have been administrated.

About 1 p.m., traffic was backed up on Airport Road due to the amount of cars in line. Cars are stopped at several points to fill out paperwork before reaching the tent where the test is administered.

This testing site is for people who are asymptomatic, but have been exposed. If you are feeling symptoms, you are asked to go to the Fever and Flu Clinic on Governors Drive across from Huntsville Hospital.