Hundreds show support at fallen Huntsville officer candlelight vigil

Mayor Tommy Battle was joined by hundreds of first responders, law enforcement agencies and those who wanted to show their love and support for fallen officer Billy Clardy III.

A group called Thin Line Support held a candle light vigil Sunday night at the main precinct for Huntsville Police.

Hundreds of people were there leaving more flowers and paying their respects.

We spoke with several people who told us this is the time to be there for one another and to be strong for the Clardy family.

"These guys are out there everyday risking their lives, so just support them," said David Watson.

David and his wife Julie came to support those who attended the vigil with their therapy dog, Bear.

Hundreds of people showed up to the candlelight vigil with tears in their eyes and some people told us this sheds light to what we should all be doing.

"We all should be respectful to each other regardless of race, sexual preferences, or whatever and who we are," said Mark Kershaw.

Mark told me told WAAY-31 the vigil was very emotional for him.

"Very sad and very depressed because it brings back a lot of memories of when my dad got killed back in August," he said.

He told us his father was also apart of the police force and he died on duty.

He knows all too well about vigils like this and told us everyone should be united in this time ...and he told us tonight was just as beautiful as he could imagine.

"We all need to be together. Not only at this time, but throughout the year... Everyday of our lives because it's important. We shouldn't be angry at everybody," he said.

Billy Clardy III will have a memorialized brick at the Fallen Officers Memorial and Huntsville Police wants everyone to keep the family in your prayers.