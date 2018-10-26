Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hundreds of teeth found in wall of former dentists' office

MGN Online MGN Online

Construction workers in Georgia have found hundreds of teeth in the wall of a former dentists' office.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 2:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) - Construction workers in Georgia have found hundreds of teeth in the wall of a former dentists' office.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports a construction crew preparing a commercial space in downtown Valdosta found about a thousand teeth inside a second-floor wall.

Historical Society researcher Harry Evans says the building was constructed in 1900, and its first tenant was a dentist named Clarence Whittington. He says it later housed another dentist named Lester G. Youmans until at least 1930.

Main Street Director Ellen Hill says teeth also have been found in the walls of former dentist offices in Greensboro and Carrolton.

Valdosta police say they haven't found evidence of a crime. Project manager Dustin Merriman says the crew disposed of the teeth.

___

Information from: The Valdosta Daily Times, http://valdostadailytimes.com/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events