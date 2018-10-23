More than 400 special needs athletes filled Milton Frank Stadium for the North Alabama Special Olympics Track and Field events on Tuesday.
AEgis Technologies is the event sponsor and celebrated 50 years of the Special Olympics. Athletes ranged from age 8 to 65-years-old. The athletes are from several local school districts and are often paired with a mentor.
Some of the events athletes competed in include running and standing long jump, softball throw, 100 meter dash and shotput. The qualifying athletes will now advance to the state-level Special Olympics in 2019.
"I'm having a really, really lot of fun. I like doing this. I want to come back next year," said Wendell Odom, a competing local athlete.
More than 1,600 volunteers spent the day helping the athletes and working the various events.
Related Content
- Hundreds of athletes compete in Special Olympics in Huntsville
- Huntsville tech start-up will compete in California
- Huntsville Animal Service holding adoption special
- Huntsville Animal Servies hosts SPACE adoption special
- Doug Jones speaks to hundreds at Huntsville town hall meeting
- The Huntsville animal shelter is offering a Valentine adoption special
- Huntsville Animal Services holding free adoption special in June
- Huntsville City Schools cancels special called meeting amid budget 'crisis'
- Huntsville's native and bowler Tiffany Clark heads to Las Vegas to compete for Team USA
- Local cycling teams compete in national race