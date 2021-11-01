Hundreds more American Airlines flights cancelled Monday

Travel headaches for many American Airlines passengers spilled over into the new week as the airline had to cancel hundreds of more flights on Monday.

More than 300 American Airlines flights weren't able to hit the skies Monday, joining more than 1,900 others that were cancelled over the Halloween weekend.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told WAAY 31 the issues sparked from severe winds in Dallas/Ft. Worth Thursday, a major hub for many airports including here in Huntsville.

They said it then became a staffing issue as crew members weren't able to make their flights.

WAAY 31 asked the airlines how much longer they anticipate this will be an issue, and a spokesperson sent a statement saying, in part: “Our team members are continuing to take great care of our customers and we anticipate getting through this brief irregular ops period quickly with the start of the new month”

With many people planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holidays in just three weeks, we asked American Airlines if there are plans in place to resolve the staffing issues before then.

The spokesperson said: "We continue to staff up across our entire operation and we will see more of our team members returning in coming months.”

The spokesperson said nearly 1,800 flight attendants returned from leave on Nov. 1, with more returning in December. Hundreds of new hires are expected to start by the end of the year.

The spokesperson said they're confident things will only get better for travelers in coming days.