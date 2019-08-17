Clear

Hundreds in Huntsville step up for Not One More Alabama's End Herion walk

Organizers say the goal of the walk is to remember loved one's lost to addiction, celebrate people in recovery and raise awareness of the opiod epidemic.

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

"She'd been clean for 6 months, and decided to use one more time...And that last time took her life," said Valerie Miller.

When Miller walks in Not One More Alabama's heroin walk every year, she carries her two daughters in her heart.

Her daughter Kailey lost her battle with addition in 2017. She was just 22 years old.

"She was full of life she was fun, funny she was a great athlete she just got mixed up with the wrong crowd," said Valerie Miller.

Her other daughter Kelsey is in recovery right now.

"It takes everybody. Its consumes your whole family," said Valerie Miller.

The walk Saturday proved miller isn't alone.

"As a parent you just don't know what to do, am I enabling him, am I helping him is he going to die? The next phone call I'm going to get is it going to be a police officer or a coroner?" said Selina Mason.

Coordinator for the event, Selina Mason, said she got involved because her son is in recovery.

"Getting involved was a way to connect with other people and show to the public, you're not alone," said Mason.

People gathering said they were there not only for the sense of community, but to shine a light on the issue here in our area.

"I'm not going to hide anymore," said Valerie Miller.

At the event Narcan, a opiod overdose reducing drug and training on how to give it was available to anyone. Narcan was available thanks to a grant from UAB medical center and Auburn's school of pharmacy. If you'd like to learn about upcoming events and how to get involved click HERE. This is the third year the group has held its walk in Huntsville

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events