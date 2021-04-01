Hundreds get vaccinated at Franklin County's first mass vaccination clinic

Hundreds in Franklin County are finally getting vaccinated as the county's first mass vaccination clinic is underway.

The clinic was on Wednesday and Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville. The vaccine doses were supplied by the state and Helen Keller Hospital partnered with the state to work the rest of the clinic.

Many people getting the covid-19 vaccine at Franklin County's first mass vaccination clinic said it was easy to sign up and get.

"It was no problem at all just go in, fill out just a little bit of paperwork and go on straight in through there," said Charles Michael, who got his shot on Thursday. "I'm thankful we didn't have to travel very far. It makes it nice on everyone having it here at the church and stuff."

For Elizabeth Kimbrough she said she feels thankful this clinic is here too.

"I almost want to cry. That maybe it's almost time to get back to normal," said Kimbrough.

Kimbrough said she feels emotional that this day is finally here so she and her vulnerable family members can get the shot.

"For me, for my mom, for her husband they are older. We've kept her in the house as much as we can. She doesn't need that I don't know if she'd make it. She doesn't need covid. As soon as I could get her somewhere I was going to get her somewhere," said Kimbrough.

That wasn't the only mass vaccination clinic in the shoals this week. There was another one held on the campus of Northwest Shoals Community College.