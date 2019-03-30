Hundreds gather to clean up Ditto Landing

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at Ditto Landing to walk across the park and pick up trash they found on the ground.

"Y'all missed a great day here at clean up," volunteer Edward Crook said.

Crook and his 9-year-old son Mark are two of the estimated 150 people that came to clean Ditto Landing. The two often visit the marina.

"I love riding boats here and riding in the water," Mark said.

So, it means a lot to both of them to be able to help out.

"It's very important because i grew up on the water," Edward said.

Saturday's event was the first time people in the community could gather and help clean up after floodwaters shut down the marina for 5 weeks. We won't know how much trash was collected until Monday, but the executive director says they had to take away several trucks full of trash.

The city and the county are also helping out with the clean up process.

"They'll be doing a lot of the pick up of trash and debris following this clean up," Executive Director of Ditto Landing Brandi Quick said.

But, it won't stop here.

"We are going to add another Ditto Landing clean up because there is still more work that needs to be done," Huntsville city council member Jennie Robinson said. "We consider this to be South Huntsville's playground, actually the community's playground, so we want it to be a beautiful place."

The next Ditto Landing clean up day will be April 13. It'll be part of the South Huntsville clean up day. The executive director says there'll be more projects other than picking up trash.