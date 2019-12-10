Photo Gallery 16 Images
Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday to honor fallen Huntsville Police Department Officer Billy Clardy III, who was killed in the line of duty Friday.
Members from law enforcement agencies across Alabama are together in Huntsville for the service.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey directed flags be flown at half-staff today in Clardy’s honor.
If you lined up along the procession to honor Billy Clardy III and want to share your photos, email them to share@waaytv.com.
You can find more stories about Officer Clardy here.
Related Content
- Hundreds gather in Huntsville to honor Officer Billy Clardy III
- Family and friends remember fallen Officer Billy Clardy III
- Candlelight vigil held for Officer Billy Clardy III
- Honoring a Hero: Watch funeral service, procession for Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III
- Huntsville Police charge man in murder of Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III
- Homeowners on Levert Street recall the night Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III died
- Huntsville city leaders speak at Officer Billy Clardy III’s funeral service
- Co-workers remember Billy Clardy III's service to Huntsville homeless community
- Officer Billy Clardy III's law enforcement impact spread across North Alabama
- WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Man charged in Billy Clardy III’s murder faced federal drug, gun charges
Scroll for more content...