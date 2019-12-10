Clear
Hundreds gather in Huntsville to honor Officer Billy Clardy III

Off Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville

Law enforcement officers from across the state are in Huntsville to honor Billy Clardy III.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 3:28 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday to honor fallen Huntsville Police Department Officer Billy Clardy III, who was killed in the line of duty Friday.

Members from law enforcement agencies across Alabama are together in Huntsville for the service.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey directed flags be flown at half-staff today in Clardy’s honor.

If you lined up along the procession to honor Billy Clardy III and want to share your photos, email them to share@waaytv.com.

You can find more stories about Officer Clardy here.

