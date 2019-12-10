Hundreds gather in Huntsville to honor Officer Billy Clardy III

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday to honor fallen Huntsville Police Department Officer Billy Clardy III, who was killed in the line of duty Friday.

Members from law enforcement agencies across Alabama are together in Huntsville for the service.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey directed flags be flown at half-staff today in Clardy’s honor.

